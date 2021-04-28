South star Samantha Akkineni celebrates Birthday today

Samantha Akkineni is not just a pretty face the actor has different facets to herself, Samantha is celebrating her 34th birthday today.

The actor is turning 34 this year and ahead of that two South beauties have shared her Birthday CDP (common display photo) on their Twitter pages. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh shared a fan art in which Samantha looks simply the best as a towering personality.

Samantha started off her career in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, a Gautham Menon’s directorial, she instantly made a place in the audience’s heart as Jessie. If that was a stepping stone for her, Eega became a film that brought her under limelight.

In the past five years, we saw the actor experimenting and taking chances with her films. In 2017, Samantha delivered back-to-back hits with Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Mersal. She continued the success in 2018 with blockbuster Rangasthalam, Mahanati and U Turn. U Turn, a multi-language thriller film, was perhaps her first thriller and a film that hinged completely on her. While a film being lead by a solo female actor is not new to South’s film industry, for Samantha success of U Turn proved that her popularity is her own and not dependent on a famous male icon. She again went against her image with Super Deluxe and Oh Baby!