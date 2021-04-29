Coronavirus: Air India flights to UK resumes from Saturday

From Saturday, Air India will resume flights to the United Kingdom after the cancellation of services on April 24 due to a daily record number of Covid-19 cases.

The Indian national transport will reopen services partially from May 1 to 15, connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to the UK’s Heathrow Airport.

Air India will operate following flts between India & UK from 1st to15th May'21. Mumbai-London Heathrow-Mumbai

1/4/6/8/11/13/15 May'21 Delhi-London Heathrow-Delhi 2/3/7/9/10/14 May'21 Bengaluru-London Heathrow-Bengaluru

5/12 May'21 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2ehgM7va2m — Air India (@airindiain) April 28, 2021

Through a tweet, Air India has announced that it has scheduled flights to UK’s Heathrow Airport on May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, and 14. And the flights from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled for May 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15.

Flights between Bengaluru to London are scheduled for May 5 and 12.