Covid-19 Update: 9 deaths due to coronavirus infection reported in Oman

Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in Oman. As per the data released by the ministry, 927 new coronavirus cases along with 1275 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has surged to 193,253. The total recoveries also mounted to 173,123. The death toll is at 2010. In the last 24 hours, 96 people were admitted in hospitals in Oman. At present there are 833 people under medical treatment. In this 275 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.