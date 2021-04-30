Covid crisis: Flights from India to UAE suspended till May 14

The travel agents have been told that the suspension of carriage of passengers from India to the UAE on flights has been extended.

As the Covid-19 cases on Thursday reached 379,257 new infections in India, Emirates Airline told agents that the suspension will be in place till May 14.

Emirates also affirmed the suspension as it reacted to passenger queries on Twitter.

Various travel agents in the UAE affirmed receiving the circular.

Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are not allowed to board from any other point to the UAE.

Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24.

Cargo flights between the two countries are not changed.

“Hi, Yes. The suspension of flights from India is extended till the 14th of May 2021. DM us for more information. Thanks – Vian

— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) April 29, 2021”

Those who were excluded from the decision are UAE nationals and diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, businessmen’s planes and Golden Visa holders. Those exempted are required to undergo a compulsory10-day quarantine.

They also have to take PCR tests for Covid on the fourth and eighth days of entry.

India now has recorded more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the US. The health ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

India has set a daily global record for seven of the past eight days, with a seven-day moving average of nearly 350,000 infections. Daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge. And the country’s already teetering health system is under immense strain, prompting multiple allies to send help.