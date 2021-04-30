Oldest woman sharp shooter in the world Chandro Tomar passes away due to COVID-19

Chandro Tomar popularly knowns as ‘Shooter Dadi’, passed away on Friday after battling COVID-19. She was 89 years old.

She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19 and faced difficulty in breathing.

“Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all – Family,” a tweet on her official Twitter account read.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her.

‘Saand Ki Aankh’ actors Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu took social media to mourn the demise.