Country suspends recruitment of doctors, nurses from India

A country has suspended recruitment of doctors, nurses from India. England has taken this decision. The National Health Service (NHS) in Britain has suspended recruitment of doctors and nurses from India. NHS taken this decision as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in India. This decision will certainly affect doctors and nurses who had completed most of the formalities and were waiting to fly to England.

Earlier England has put India in its red list and imposed a travel ban. England has suspended all flights from India. Many recruitment agencies has planned to use chartered flights to take the doctors and nurses from India to England. The NHS was also willing to quarantine the nurses after reaching the UK and pay for their hotel stay. But latest order by the Health Ministry in England has resulted in the cancellation of all these plans.