Assam Election result 2021: Counting begins at 8 am

After three high-octane stages of polling and election rallies filled with ardent supporters, the counting of votes will begin today at 8 am.

This year, the main contest is between the alliances led by the BJP and Congress. The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

A three-tier security device has been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

In contrast with the 2016 assembly elections when there were 143 counting halls with 14 tables each, the number of tables has been reduced to seven per hall this time.

Wearing of face masks and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory for entering the counting halls. EVMs and VVPATs at the well-ventilated counting venues will be sanitised before the commencement of the process. No public gathering outside the counting venue will be allowed during the process.