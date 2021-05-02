Health minister’s father succumbs to Covid-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s father had died due to coronavirus infection. This was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Our health minister Satyendar Jain lost his father today to COVID,” he said, terming it “very very sad. Satyendar himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family,” tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi has reported its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new coronavirus cases with a case positivity rate of 31.61.