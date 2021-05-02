“Munich Oktoberfest”; Organizer’s plans for the event in Dubai

On Friday, the city of Munich canceled obvious intentions to carry an Oktoberfest event in Dubai. Administrators in the southern German city individually took problem with media statements that suggested the official festival was “moving” outside this year.” Oktoberfest is a Munich original and occurs exclusively in Munich,” the city statement expressed.

“The organizer’s plans for the event in Dubai, which have presently been made public, are being carried out neither with the assistance nor with the permission of the city of Munich,” the statement added.

Clemens Baumgärtner, the person in charge of coordinating the Munich Oktoberfest, said although there was only a narrow possibility that the festival will be able to take place this year due to the pandemic, the idea of relocating it to Dubai was “absolutely absurd.”

“We will explore all our legal rights to protect Munich’s Oktoberfest,” he told the German news agency. The business associations and groups in charge of giving beer, food, and entertainment for the Oktoberfest in Munich said they knew nothing about the festival in Dubai.” I don’t know anyone who’s going there,” the head of Munich theatrical association, Peter Bausch, told.

What are the Dubai Oktoberfest plans?

Reports about an Oktoberfest in Dubai created chaos and twisted comments from social media users in Germany, including jokes about wearing lederhosen in the desert. The partially confirmed event is being organized and favored by Charles Blume, who helps coordinate the Berlin Christmas market, as well as ex-Munich restaurateur Dirk Ippen, who presently lives in Dubai.

The Dubai Oktoberfest attempts to reflect its namesake with dozens of beer tents, food stands, attractions, and rides. The event possesses a celebrity attendee lineup including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pamela Anderson. The event is slated to occur from early October through the end of March 2022 working parallel to the World Expo in Dubai. Last year’s Oktoberfest in Munich was dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.