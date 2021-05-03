25 killed in collision between two boats

In a tragic incident, at least 25 people lost their lives in a collision between two boats . The accident took place n the Padma river near the town of Shibchar in Bangladesh on Monday. A passenger boat carrying around 30 passengers collided with a vessel transporting sand.

“We have rescued five people and retrieved 25 bodies,” local police chief Miraz Hossain said. As per police many people are reported missing. Rescue operation is underway.

Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh. As per experts, poor maintenance, lack of safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding are the main reasons for these accidents.

In early April, more than 30 people died when a packed ferry with around 50 passengers collided with a larger cargo vessel. In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people. In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo boat.