Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has improved in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate has reached at 96.1% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate remained firm at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 953 new coronavirus cases along with 1038 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 386, followed by Makkah with 244, the Eastern Province with 117, Madinah recorded 45 and Asir confirmed 40 cases.

Also Read: Mumbai IIT to convert nitrogen plant into oxygen generator

The overall infection tally has reached at 420,301. The total recoveries reached at 403,702. The death toll is at 6992.At present there are 9607 people under medical treatment. In this 1359 people were admitted in ICUs.