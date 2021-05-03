Gulf Country imposes new curfew

A gulf country has decided to impose a new curfew in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Oman has announced the new curfew. The Supreme Committee in Oman has imposed a curfew from 7pm to 4am from May 8 until May 15.

All commercial activities has also suspended during the curfew period. Only essential services including grocery stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate. Delivery services for all goods are also exempt.

Also Read: 25 killed in collision between two boats

Oman has also suspended the attendance of all employees at workplaces. Employees should work from home from Sunday May 9, for all units of state administrative apparatus and other public legal activities.