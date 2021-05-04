Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remained firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also remained unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 999 new coronavirus cases along with 1005 new recovers and 14 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 398, followed by Makkah with 241, the Eastern Province with 111, Asir 50, Madinah 48, Jazan 38, Al Khaseem 32, Hail 22, Tabuk 18, Al Baha 13, Al Jouf 7 and Najran 6.

Till now 421,300 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. In this 404,707 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7006. At present there are 9587 under medical treatment. In this 1356 are admitted in ICUs.