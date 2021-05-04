Gulf country extends travel ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh until further notice

A gulf country has extended the travel ban imposed on passengers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Oman has announced this decision. The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 has announced this.

The country has extended travel suspension until further notice for those coming from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the UK, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Oman has also suspended entry for flights coming in from Egypt and the Philippines until further notice.

The suspension would begin at 9am on May 7.

Only Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are excluded from the restriction and will be subject to special procedures upon entry.