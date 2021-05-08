DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Covid India: Oil minister thanks UAE, Saudi, other countries for oxygen supplies

May 8, 2021, 06:34 am IST

Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian oil minister, thanked Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil-producing countries for their offer to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the nation fighting with the Covid-19 crisis.

Through a set of tweets, Pradhan welcomed offers by Saudi Arabia, UAE., and Qatar to supply containers for the next six months and the promise for the regular commercial supply of LMO to India.

Tags
May 8, 2021, 06:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button