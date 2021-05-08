Covid India: Oil minister thanks UAE, Saudi, other countries for oxygen supplies

Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian oil minister, thanked Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil-producing countries for their offer to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the nation fighting with the Covid-19 crisis.

6. My deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz, HE Dr Sultan Jaber, HE Sherida al-Kaabi for their extended support & special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next 6 months.Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed pic.twitter.com/PRZMNChT7f — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 7, 2021

Through a set of tweets, Pradhan welcomed offers by Saudi Arabia, UAE., and Qatar to supply containers for the next six months and the promise for the regular commercial supply of LMO to India.