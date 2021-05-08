Gulf country imposes new stricter restrictions

A gulf country has imposed new stricter restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Oman has announced new restrictions. The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 has announced this. The new restrictions will come into force from May 8.

Oman has banned all commercial activities from May 8. The ban will run every day from 4 am to 7 pm. The ban on commercial activities will end on May 15. As per the new order, people are also not allowed to venture outside their homes. Only essential services will be allowed to function.

Groceries, bakeries, halwa, nut, and confectionery shops, ice cream and juice parlours, meat, poultry and fishmongers, shops selling honey, dates, and spices, and fruits and vegetables shops will remain open. Hyper markets can run at only 30 per cent capacity. Health facilities – including pharmacies, veterinary clinics, and opticians are also open during this week.

The exempted activities are the following:

Central markets for the sale of vegetables, fruits, and fish can operate with a capacity of 50 per cent

Central slaughterhouses with a capacity of 50 per cent

Petrol stations, including tire and vehicle repair inside the stations, and express shopping stores, with a maximum of three customers at a time

Fishing boats repair workshops and stores selling fishing accessories

Health institutions, including veterinary centres, pharmacies and opticians

Food stores

Construction and contracting companies, transportation and storage companies

Insurance companies, consulting companies of all kinds, law firms, auditing and accounting offices, translation offices, Sanad centres, shipping and customs clearance offices and postal companies.

Home delivery services