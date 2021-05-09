Covid fight: Israelis chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, to pray for India. Watch the video…

As India is fighting the most critical battles of the COVID-19 pandemic, various nations have moved forward in giving their support during the difficulty. Several countries have either aided India by sending essential medical assistance or have stayed joined indicating a long-standing relationship. Distinctly, Israelis recently prayed for India and the good health of its citizens.

Chorusing ‘OM NAMAH SHIVAYA’ (adoration to Lord Shiva), a large number of people had assembled in one of the avenues in the mains of Tel Aviv. Unitedly they chanted the mentioned verse as praying for India’s recovery against the COVID-19 crisis. They showed solidarity and communicated a ‘get well soon’ message as well.

A video of the Israeli people chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ has gone viral on social media.

Indian embassy official Pawan K Pal shared this video on Instagram. “When whole Israel unites to give you a ray of hope,” Pal captioned the video.

In the midst of the unprecedented rage in COVID-19 figures in an ever-rising graph, India has not only been in the receipt of medical support but genuine sentiments and gestures too.

One of these examples would certainly be Israelis chanting/ praying in their city in a meaningful crowd. Performing so expecting for India’s good health.