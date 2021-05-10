Covid-19: Coronavirus infection positivity rate reduces in Delhi

New Delhi: For the first time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the city, the national capital on Monday saw a drop in the positivity rate of coronavirus infections. It also registered a fall in the new cases with 12,651 more people getting infected in the last 24 hours.

According to a health bulletin, the new infections pushed the total cases to 13,36,218 while the death rate has climbed to 19,663. Over 12.31 lakh people have either recovered, left out or have been discharged.

There are 85,258 active cases in the city and 52,451 of them are in home isolation, the bulletin added.

According to govt data, at 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it reached at 19.7 per cent. The positivity rate has lingered above the 20 per cent mark since April 17.

On Sunday, the positivity rate in Delhi was 21.67 per cent, 23.34 per cent on Saturday, 24.92 per cent on Friday, 24.29 per cent on Thursday, 26.37 per cent on Wednesday, 26.73 per cent on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on last Monday, 28.33 per cent on last Sunday and 31.6 per cent on last Saturday.

Lockdown extended till May 17

As there was a steady rise in the cases, the Delhi government has further increased the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by a week till May 17.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has barred the metro rail services. Marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, or hotels will continue to be banned but can be conducted at home or in court at the time of the lockdown period.