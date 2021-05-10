UAE government announces important decision

UAE government has announced an important decision. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in UAE has announced the decision. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that all employees working in government sector must return to offices. As per the authority, all exceptions granted to federal government employees due to Covid-19 have been cancelled.

The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16. Only female employees whose children are engaged in distance learning were exempted from this new decision. Non-vaccinated employees will be required to undergo PCR tests on a weekly basis.

All federal entities must further continue to comply with preventive measures, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distance said a circular issued by the authority.