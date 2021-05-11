Gulf country issues new quarantine rules for expat families

Muscat: A gulf country has issued new entry rules for expat families arriving in the country. Oman has announced the new quarantine rules. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced the new rules.

As per the new rules, all expatriate families entering Oman need to go into institutional quarantine. The new rule will come to effect from May 11, 6 pm.

“Institutional quarantine applies to all non-Omani arrivals into the Sultanate, including families with children under the age of 18, with effect from 18:00 hrs local Oman time on Tuesday, 11 May, 2021. The home quarantine for Omani citizens and other categories under previous circulars will continue to be in place, taking into consideration that excluded categories will be subject to approved procedures upon arriving in the Sultanate,” said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a circular.