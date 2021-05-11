Shooting in Kazan Russia Children and teacher killed, teenager detained

Children and a teacher have been killed in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan.

Reports over the number of deaths varied, but officials said at least seven children had died. Many more were wounded and taken to hospital.

A teenager was detained after the attack at the school, located some 820km (510 miles) east of Moscow in the mainly Muslim republic of Tatarstan.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov described the shooting as a “tragedy”.

Responding to the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would review Russia’s gun control laws.

The shooting happened at School No. 175 on Tuesday. Heavily armed police and emergency vehicles responded to the incident.

Footage shared on social media showed some children jumping from windows to escape as well as injured people being evacuated. Russian TV reported that two of the children died after jumping from a second-floor window.