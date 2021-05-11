UAE based company distributed 42,000 kg of chicken, poultry products to families

Al Ajban Poultry Farm (AJPF), a UAE based company has distributed around 42,000 kilograms of chicken and other poultry products to families during the Holy month of Ramadan. The company has distributed the chicken and other poultry products to individuals and families affected by Covid-19 pandemic. The company coordinated with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in this initiative.

Chicken and poultry products were distributed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Al Dhafra region, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), Fujairah, and Baniyas.

“Striving to be a supportive, caring, and generous neighbour is in the UAE’s DNA. The UAE has reported numerous initiatives that have contributed to easing pressure on members of society affected by the pandemic. These initiatives have played a significant role not only in the UAE, but also in many countries in the Arabian Gulf region and in the world under the guidance of our wise and visionary leadership in providing humanitarian assistance to those who need it the most,” ” said an AJPF official.