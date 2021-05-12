A big thank you for the real heroes… International Nurses Day 2021

To honour nurses and the nursing profession globally, International Nurses Day is observed throughout the world on 12 May.

It is also celebrated in memory of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, an English nurse who was also a social reformer and a statistician.

During the Crimean war, Nightingale came to fame while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses and is recognised for setting the pillars of modern nursing. She gave nursing positive fame and became an icon of Victorian culture.

Background

Since 1965, International Nurses Day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses (ICN).

Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, around twelve years before that, suggested that the then US President declare a ‘Nurses’ Day’. But, it was not approved.

In January 1974, May 12, about 20 years later, was chosen as the day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. From that time, ICN has been planning and giving the International Nurses’ Day Kit.

Significance

Now, International Nurses Day has greater importance than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses are striving tirelessly to treat patients and have become the backbone of hospitals and healthcare systems around the world.

Today, we can honour and pay tribute to all the nurses around the world who have and are doing an unbelievable job in keeping people healthy.

In the workplace, nurses have a distinct role and are responsible for carrying out several duties. They give medicines to patients, write their care plans, help with evaluations and tests, and set up blood transfusions and drips.

And also keep patient records, train juniors, and coordinate staff to have a friendly and efficient work environment in hospitals and clinics.

Theme

Every year on International Nurses Day a theme is attributed. The theme of this year’s International Nurses Day is Nurses: A Voice to Lead- A Vision for future healthcare.