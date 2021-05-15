Gulf country to resume bus services from May 16

Muscat: A gulf country has decided to resume bus services that were temporarily suspended. Oman government has took this decision. The transporting services company in Oman, Mwasalat announced this.

“Dear Valued Customers: “We would like to inform you that all suspended routes will resume on Sunday, 16th of May 2021”, said Mwasalat in a statement.

Also Read: Gulf country to continue entry ban on expats

All the intercity services and city services in Muscat and Salalah will be resumed. The bus services were were suspended on May 9.

Earlier the Supreme Committee in Oman has lifted the night movement ban and ban imposed on commercial activities.