Delhi’s daily Covid cases fall, first since April 5

New Delhi: Following a strict check over the deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, Delhi on Monday registered less than 5,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time in almost 42 days. In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,524 new cases were reported in the national capital, shifting the cumulative score to 1,398,391, the health bulletin said.

However, the daily death toll rose from 262 reported a day earlier after 340 fresh fatalities were registered in the health bulletin. A total of 21,846 people have succumbed to the deadly viral disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity rate and the proportion of samples turning up a positive result among all tested, fell further to 8.42 per cent, which shows that the disease spread has been halted to an extent, on Monday. A day before, Delhi’s positivity rate was registered at 10.4 per cent.