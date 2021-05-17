‘No peace, no fund’: UAE warns Hamas

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has warned Hamas. UAE has asked Hamas to stop the attacks against Israel. UAE has said that if Hamas did not stop the attacks , the country will stop all its funds that it provides for infrastructure development in Gaza.

UAE has invested and provided several projects in Gaza to develop the infrastructure. These projects are affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict. UAE has made it clear that if peace is not maintained in the area, then the citizens of the Gaza Strip will have to suffer. Their life will become hell.

“We are still ready and willing to promote civil projects in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and under UN management (in Gaza), but our necessary condition is calm. Its (Hamas) leaders must understand that their policies are first and foremost hurting the people of Gaza,” said a top official of UAE.

“The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine. We express our condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, and join others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. The UAE calls on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint”, said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in UAE.