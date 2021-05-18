India women cricket team got new batting coach: BCCI

Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the batting coach of the Indian women’s team for the tour of England and he is looking forward to use his coaching stint at NCA to guide the youngsters during the trip.

Das, who played 23 Tests between 2000 and ’02, scored 1326 runs, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries. He finished with an average of 34.89.

Das, who has honed his skills as a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy under Rahul Dravid’s guidance, believes that the stint will help him while trying to solve the technical problems of the batters. “It will be good experience and I am looking forward to it,” the 43-year-old former Odisha skipper told on his appointment.

Das was a part of the Indian team that toured England under Ganguly in 2002 and scored 250 in a first-class tour game. Das believes that his experience of having played years of league cricket in England will also prove to be very helpful.

The women’s team will be playing a Test match after a long time but the new batting coach is confident that with senior pros like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in the side, adapting to conditions won’t be very difficult.

“The girls will be excited as they are getting an opportunity to play a Test match after a long time and it’s a good initiative that they are playing the longer format.

“Jhulan and Mithali have played a lot of international cricket and they will easily adjust to it and it is a good time for young players as it gives opportunity to learn the art of building an innings or bowl a lot of overs, which is good for overall growth as a cricketer,” told by new batting coach.