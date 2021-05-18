Indian women cricket team is all set to play Test in Australia after England

India, who play their first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will play another one during the tour of Australia. They will also play ODI and T20I matches Down Under.India last played a Test against Australia in 2006.

England and Australia are the two teams that still play Tests and going forward will see a Test slotted in when they visit India or when India tour the two countries.The idea was floated on the sidelines of the men’s pink-ball Test and later discussed in the Apex Council meeting (last month).

The tour of Australia is not yet announced but Australian pacer Megan Schutt , earlier this month the series is planned for mid-September.The Indian squad assembles in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to the UK with the men’s team.

Women’s Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur.