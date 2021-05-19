Kerala Covid updates: 32,762 new cases registered in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 32,762 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 4282, Malappuram 4212, Thiruvananthapuram 3600, Kollam 3029, Thrissur 2888, Palakkad 2709, Kozhikode 2668, Alappuzha 2034, Kottayam 1988, Kannur 1789, Idukki 1281, Pathanamthitta 1108, Kasaragod 677 and Wayanad 497.

It has been confirmed today that 112 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 6724. 104 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers from Kannur 28, Kasaragod 13, Thiruvananthapuram 11, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur 9 each, Palakkad 6, Kottayam 5, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad 4 each and Kozhikode 2 were affected.

During the last 24 hours, 1,40,545 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 23.31. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,82,89,940 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 218 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 30,432 people were infected through contact. The source of the 2008 contact is not clear. The incidence was Ernakulam 4100, Malappuram 4061, Thiruvananthapuram 3393, Kollam 3013, Thrissur 2870, Palakkad 1430, Kozhikode 2603, Alappuzha 2025, Kottayam 1813, Kannur 1672, Idukki 1242, Pathanamthitta 1069, Kasaragod 656 and Wayanad 485.

Today there are 6 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 862 hotspots. There are currently 10,05,084 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,64,885 are under home / institutional quarantine and 40,199 in hospitals. A total of 3,890 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

A total of 48,413 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 6312, Kollam 5415, Pathanamthitta 1051, Alappuzha 2585, Kottayam 2527, Idukki 194, Ernakulam 5513, Thrissur 4844, Palakkad 4521, Malappuram 5054, Kozhikode 3974, Wayanad 947, Kannur 3783 and Kasaragod 1693 were cured. With this, 3,31,860 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 18,94,518 people have so far been freed from Covid.