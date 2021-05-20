Covid updates: 30,491 new cases reported in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid confirmed 30,491 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 4746, Thiruvananthapuram 3969, Ernakulam 3336, Kollam 2639, Palakkad 2560, Alappuzha 2462, Thrissur 2231, Kozhikode 2207, Kottayam 1826, Kannur 1433, Pathanamthitta 991, Idukki 846, Kasargod 728 and Wayanad 517.

During the last 24 hours, 1,31,525 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 23.18. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,84,21,465 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Covid has not been confirmed in the past 24 hours by anyone from the UK, South Africa or Brazil. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 125 people from the UK (115), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 124 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

A total of 28,176 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2042 is not clear. Malappuram 4538, Thiruvananthapuram 3699, Ernakulam 3243, Kollam 2620, Palakkad 1260, Alappuzha 2423, Thrissur 2217, Kozhikode 2121, Kottayam 1730, Kannur 1330, Pathanamthitta 956, Idukki 798, Kasaragod 716 and Wayanad 505 were affected by the disease. Today, 172 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

Today, it has been confirmed that 128 deaths in the last few days have been caused by Covid. This brings the total death toll to 6,852. Today there are 5 new hotspots. Excluded from an area hotspot. There are currently a total of 866 hotspots.

A total of 44,369 people who were diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 5512, Kollam 2017, Pathanamthitta 1623, Alappuzha 2214, Kottayam 2502, Idukki 1672, Ernakulam 4418, Thrissur 7332, Palakkad 4701, Malappuram 5729, Kozhikode 3823, Wayanad 823, Kannur 1255 and Kasaragod 748 were cured. With this, 3,17,850 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 19,38,887 people have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 9,99,338 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,60,653 are under home / institutional quarantine and 38,685 in hospitals. 3972 people were newly admitted to the hospital. 101 health workers were affected by the disease. Kannur 18, Ernakulam 13, Kollam 11, Palakkad, Kasargod 10, Thiruvananthapuram 9, Pathanamthitta 8, Thrissur, Wayanad 6 each, Kozhikode 4, Idukki 3, Alappuzha 2 and Malappuram 1 were affected.