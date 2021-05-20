India and Oman renew military and maritime cooperation agreement

Muscat: India and Oman has renewed the military and maritime cooperation agreement. The new agreement is continuation of the cooperation between the Army and Navy of both countries. Maritime safety is also part of the agreement.

The signing ceremony of Memoranda of Understanding on military cooperation was held at the Ministry of Defence, Muscat. The document was signed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Oman Dr Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi and Ambassador of India to Oman Munu Mahawar.

The MoU on cooperation on maritime issues was signed at the Maritime Security Centre by the Commander of Royal Navy of Oman, the Head of Maritime Security Committee, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi and Mr Mahawar.