‘The sky dreamed’: Jeni, the first woman pilot from the coast, will fly home

Sharjah: Jeni Jerome from Thiruvananthapuram has become the first woman commercial pilot in Kerala. The desire that started in the eighth grade got her into the cockpit today. This is Jenny’s first trip as a co-pilot. Jeni will be on the Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram at 10.25 tonight. When Jeni’s dream journey reaches its goal, it will be a historic achievement for the women of the coastal region of Kerala.

Jeni Jerome, from the coastal village of Kochuthura in south Thiruvananthapuram, controls the aircraft as a co-pilot inside Air Arabia’s cockpit. Jeni, the daughter of Jerome Joris, was in eighth grade when she announced her desire to become a pilot. The question of whether she was a girl did not bother her. Jeni’s father wanted to be a pilot.

Jeni’s first trip is to her hometown of Thiruvananthapuram. Jeni had an accident during training two years ago. But it did not affect Jeni, who was on her way to her dream.