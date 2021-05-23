As black fungus cases rise, AIIMS chief lists key factors for the rise in cases

New Delhi: Black fungus outbreak in the country along with Covid. Black fungus has so far spread to more than 9000 people. The disease is more common in people with Covid confirmed. It has been reported in recent days that those who return home with a Covid negative will have to have eye surgery to remove it due to the black fungus. Doctors at AIIMS are analyzing the various causes of black fungus infection.

Doctors say that unhygienic habits and using the same mask continuously without washing increase the risk of catching black fungus. Experts point out that using the same mask continuously for more than three weeks can lead to black fungus. In addition, they point out that the mask used should be washed daily without leaving it dirty.

Experts believe that giving patients cold oxygen directly from a cylinder can also cause infection. Black fungus infection is more common in diabetics. Overuse of steroids has also been linked to infections. Symptoms of a black fungus infection include a severe headache on one side, severe pain around the eyes, blurred vision, and a runny nose.