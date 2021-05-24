NAQS certification for 11 more hospitals in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Minister said that 11 more hospitals in the state have received National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference that the settlement was announced by the Union Ministry of Health. He added that the NQAS was gaining ground despite the Covid defences.

Malappuram Athanikal, Kozhikode Moodadi, Kollam Elampallur, Kannur Panoor, Thrissur Gosaikunnu, Thiruvananthapuram Vattiyoorkavu Urban Primary Health Centers, Kannur New Mahi, Thrissur Porkalengad, Kollam Mundakal Urban Primary Centers, Kozhikode Purameri and Idukki Udumbanchola received national recognition.

It is a great achievement that health institutions in the state continue to receive NQAS despite the Covid prevention activities. The Chief Minister said that Kerala has the highest number of NQAS in the Urban Primary Health Center category.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala is in the first 12 places in the category of the best primary health centres in the country. Thiruvananthapuram Ottasekharamangalam Puzhanad Family Health Center and Kasaragod Kaiyur Martyrs Memorial Family Health Center are in first place in India with a score of 99%.