Military arrests country’s ‘President, Prime minister and Defence minister’

Rebellious soldiers captured Mali’s transitional president and prime minister Monday hours later a government reshuffle moved out two members of the junta that had taken power in a coup nine months earlier, the African Union and United Nations said. A joint report published along with the West African regional bloc recognized as ECOWAS and other members of the international community asked for the immediate liberation of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were brought to the Kati military headquarters.

Those who signed on to the joint declaration called for Mali’s political transition “to resume its course and conclude within the established timeframe.” The international community refuses in advance any action of pressure, including compelled resignations. They indicate that the ill-considered step taken today takes the danger of weakening the mobilization of the international association in support of Mali, the statement said.

The improvements proposed the new warning about whether the transitional authority would be ready to push forward easily with strategies to create new democratic elections as assured by next February in Mali, where the UN. is spending 1.2 billion dollars a year on a peacekeeping charge. The two leaders were sworn in last September after the ruling military junta agreed to transfer power to a civilian transitional government under increasing international demand. The junta had seized power a month earlier after riotous soldiers surrounded the home of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and fired shots into the air. He later resigned on national television under pressure, saying he did not desire bloodshed in his office.

The soldiers then moved on state television hours later declaring themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People and ensuring a speedy return to civilian control. Still, Monday’s developments arrived to throw that word into question. The detentions occurred just an hour or so after a new government Cabinet was declared. Distinctly, it did not hold Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara, both junta followers. No reason was provided for their rejection, but the move recommended mounting partitions within the transitional government.

There has been extensive anxiety the outbreak in Mali over the past year has further set back efforts to hold the militants connected to al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups. Islamic extremists took authority of major towns in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military attack led by the former colonial rule France drove extremists out of those towns. France and a UN force have proceeded to fight the extremist rebels, who work in rural regions and constantly attack roads and cities.