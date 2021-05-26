Gulf country  decided to  close all shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops

Manama: A gulf country have decided to close all shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops. Bahrain has decided this. Authorities in Bahrain has announced that all hopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops will be closed for two weeks starting from Thursday, 27 May. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The authorities in the island nation has also ordered to close all beauty salons, spas and barber shops. Also no event or conference will be allowed permission during this period.

Earlier, the Bahrain government has banned the entry of passengers from five South Asian countries. Bahrain has suspended the entry of passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.