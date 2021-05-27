Gulf country announces important decision

Riyadh: A gulf country has announced an important decision. Saudi Arabia has announced the decision to resume entertainment activities in the country. But only vaccinated people will be allowed. This was announced by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in the country.

GEA announced that entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 40% capacity. All entertainment activities were suspended in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets for all events will be sold online.