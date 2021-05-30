DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Fuel prices for the month of June announced

May 30, 2021, 01:12 pm IST
Dubai:  The fuel prices for the month of June announced. The fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of June on Sunday. The new revised price list will come into effect from June 1.

As per the new revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.38 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.27 per litre and the  and E-Plus will cost  Dh2.19 a litre. Diesel will cost Dh2.30 a litre.

