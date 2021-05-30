Dubai: The fuel prices for the month of June announced. The fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of June on Sunday. The new revised price list will come into effect from June 1.

Also Read: State government extends lockdown till June 7

As per the new revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.38 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.27 per litre and the and E-Plus will cost Dh2.19 a litre. Diesel will cost Dh2.30 a litre.