Hyderabad: Police wear Covid-19-shaped helmets to raise awareness

Hyderabad: In a bid to spread awareness about the deadly Coronavirus amid the lockdown in Hyderabad, police officers came up with a unique way as they were seen donning helmets that are shaped like the coronavirus while patrolling the streets.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner said on Friday that the police have inspected the implementation of the lockdown in Mahedipatnam’s West Zone at the market check post and as part of the inspection, police officers wore helmets representing the virus. “The benefits of the lockdown can only be achieved with the cooperation of the people,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added, “The lockdown is being implemented on strong grounds for the past 15 days and police are on 24×7 duty at 180 check-posts across the city. On a daily basis, nearly about 7,000 to 8,000 violation cases are being registered against the violators. About 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles are being seized.”

He also requested people to cooperate with the police and follow all the lockdown norms properly.