Weather updates: Monsoon to be delayed; likely to hit Kerala by June 3

New Delhi: On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the coming of the monsoon over the Kerala coast is foreseen to be delayed by two days.

By June 3, the southwest monsoon is presently expected to make a start over the state, as against the normal onset date of June 1.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director-General, said the interference in the course of the southwest monsoon is because of the cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast.

“The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3,” the IMD said.

As the lower level of southwesterly wind strengthens, somewhat widespread rainfall along and isolated heavy rain is likely to happen in northeastern states during the next 5 days.

On June 1, the southwest monsoon makes the normal start over the state, indicating the start of the four-month rainy season for the country.

From June to September, the country will receive more than 75 per cent of its annual rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.

At the month beginning, the Met department had foretold the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an inaccuracy margin of plus or minus five days.

This year, the monsoon is supposed to be normal.