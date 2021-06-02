Country lift ban on passenger flights

Amsterdam: The Netherlands has lifted the ban on flights from India from June 1. The ban was imposed from April 26th.

“As per the Dutch Government ban on passenger flights from India that had come into force on April 26, 2021, has been lifted w.e.f 01 June 2021,” the India embassy tweeted.

“As of 1 June 2021, there is no longer a ban on flights from India, South Africa, and the countries in Central and South America,” the Deutch government website read.

But the European Union has imposed an entry ban on all non-European Union passengers coming from countries where the coronavirus situation is considered very high. Only family members of European Union residents, students, and business travellers were exempted from this entry ban.

The Netherlands has imposed mandatory quarantine laws for passengers coming to the country. The new quarantine law will come into force on June 1. Passengers coming from areas designated as high-risk for coronavirus infection must undergo quarantine after entering the country. Passengers arriving from Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, India, South Africa must undergo quarantine.

As per the new rule, passengers need to quarantine at a location of their choosing for 10 days after their arrival in the Netherlands. The quarantine period can be shortened by five days if the arriving passenger tests negative for the coronavirus infection after five days.