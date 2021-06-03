Forex market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar in the Asian forex market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 73.17 against the US dollar. During trading, the Indian currency inched lower and reached 73.18 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.09 against the US currency. The Indian rupee is trading at 19.94 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 89.96. The foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 921.10 crore on Wednesday.