Covid-19 Update: Saudi Arabia announces 16 coronavirus deaths

Riyadh: 16 new deaths due to coronavirus infection were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Till now a total of 7,424 people have succumbed to the virus in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

1201 new cases were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally to 455,418. Of the new cases, 370 were recorded in Makkah, 294 in Riyadh, 167 in the Eastern Province, 92 in Madinah, 76 in Asir, 61 in Jazan, 26 in Tabuk, 21 in Najran, 19 in Hail, 15 in Al-Baha, eight in the Northern Borders region and two in Al-Jouf.

Also Read: 2062 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The total number of recoveries in the country increased to 438,206 after 1,322 more patients recovered from the virus. At present, there are 9788 active cases under medical treatment. In this 1528 are admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate is steady at 96.2%. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.6%. Over 14.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the country to date.