A new nail art called ‘aquarium manicure’ sparks outrage online. Watch the video

Dubai: Manicure is said to be the secret to having perfect and flawless nails. Nowadays, it does not consist of just pampering and giving finishing touches with beautifully colored nail polish. Nail Art is growing in popularity. Several such manicurists are making themselves well-versed with the techniques. Their creations get a lot of appreciation.

Nonetheless, a nail-art salon in Dubai went a little too far in terms of the same. Named Nail Sunny, they decided to insert a live fish inside a false nail. They were said to have been inspired by the fish tank platform shoes that were very much a thing in the 1970s. It’s better to be called ‘Aquarium Manicure.’

Have a look:

In the video, it can be seen that at first, the nail extension is created into which the fish will be inserted. After that, a woman’s nail is manicured perfectly after which the extension is put over it. Then, a little fish is picked up and put inside it along with water. It is taken out after a few seconds as it was only done to see if the idea actually works.

Such strange ideas are not a new thing. Earlier, a nail artist used an actual spring onion stalk to make it a part of its ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ nail art.

The clip has now gone viral. While it may look ‘innovative,’ it is something that is not safe and, therefore, should not be encouraged. The post’s caption also added that ‘no fish were harmed.’

“I really enjoy watching these videos but for real this was just too much,” one user said. Despite the assurance, another user added that this is still extremely harmful. “What do you mean not harmed it needs to swim forward to breath??!”

Various animal rights organizations such as PETA condemned the video as well.

“Using animals as if they were nothing more than beauty accessories is sad and stupid. There’s no excuse for ripping sensitive fish out of their natural habitats and confining them to tiny, artificial enclosures. Most people would be horrified to see these little animals floating helplessly in stagnant water,” the organization’s director, Elisa Allen, told Metro. She further added that this salon should be reported to the local authorities and actions should be taken against them.