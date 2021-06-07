AFC Asia Cup: India to face Bangladesh

Doha: In football, the Indian men’s team will face Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. The Indian team is already out of the reckoning for the third round of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

With just three points from six matches, India is at the fourth spot in Group E. The Indian team is aiming for a win over Bangladesh so as to finish third in the group. By defeating Bangladesh and Afghanistan, India will automatically qualify for the last round of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers. In this tournament, Team India is yet to win a match.

India and Bangladesh have so far met 29 times in competitive fixtures with India holding a clear advantage of 15 wins while 14 ended in a draw.

A win on Monday will also be India’s first in six years in the World Cup qualifiers. The last win for India had come in November 2015 with scores 1-0 against Guam for the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Bangalore.

INDIAN TEAM:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.