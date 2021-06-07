Health Ministry revises guidelines to stop some medicines from Covid-19 treatment

New Delhi: Revised guidelines to stop the use of Ivermectin and Doxycycline in Covid-19 treatment has been issued by the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare’s directorate general of health services (DGHS). The new guidelines have dropped all medicines, except antipyretic and antitussive, for asymptomatic and mild cases.

Though, there seems to be a split in opinion about the new directives as to the Indian Council for Medical Research, the country’s leading health agency in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, has not yet approved of the revised guidelines.

In the meantime, the DGHS guidelines about Remdesivir said, “Remdesivir is a reserved drug approved by DCG (I) under Emergency Use Authorization only based on limited scientific evidence globally. It is to be used only in select moderate/ severe hospitalized Covid-19 patients on supplemental oxygen within 10 days of onset of disease.” “Physicians are advised to exercise extreme caution in using Remdesivir as this is only an experimental drug with potential harm.”

In a time when India is seeing a dip in its tally of new cases every day, the revised guidelines have also dropped drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc and multivitamins, that were earlier prescribed by doctors to treat asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients. In asymptomatic cases, the revised guidelines advise no medication is required. In the case of mildly symptomatic patients, self-monitoring for fever, breathlessness and oxygen saturation (SpO2) have been suggested.

While, about the usage of Tocilizumab, the revised guidelines said, “Tocilizumab is an immunosuppressant drug and it has been approved by DCG (I) for use as an off-label drug only in severe and critically ill patients of Covid-19.”

New guidelines were also laid out for steroids. “Steroids are indicated in only hospitalized moderately severe and critically ill Covid-19 cases. Steroids should be used at the right time, in right dose and for right duration. Self-medication of steroids must be avoided,” the health ministry said.

In the meantime, in the ministry’s latest guidelines importance has been given to Covid-19 appropriate medical advises like using masks, hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing. The health ministry also advised people to seek teleconsultations on experiencing Covid symptoms.