State government cancels Class 10th,12th examinations

Kolkata: West Bengal state government has cancelled the board examinations for Class 10th and 12th. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the government took this decision after consulting with students, parents, teachers and academics. The CM revealed that the government has received over 34,000 emails and more than 80% has opined against conducting the exams this year. The government had also formed an expert committee for this. The committee was formed to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted or not.

Over 12 lakh students are set to appear for Class 10 and 8.5 lakh for Class 12 examinations this year in the state.

Earlier, CBSE and CISCE had cancelled 12 board exams in the wake of the pandemic. Many state governments had also cancelled the examinations.