South African woman gives birth to10 babies in a single delivery, and its a world Record

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a 37-year-old mom of six-year-old twins, has given birth to 10 babies at once — smashing a world record set just last month. Initially, she thought she was going to have eight kids, becoming a rare “Octomom,” but when she gave birth by Cesarean section at a Pretoria hospital Monday she was surprised when 10 babies emerged.

The husband said to the press, “It’s seven boys and three girls,” He also added that his wife was “seven months and seven days pregnant.”

“I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. He added

The previous record for having most babies was claimed by Halima Cisse, who gave birth to nine kids — nonuplets — in Malia last month. “Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family,” a spokesperson for the records listing told.

Sithole had shown off her huge, pregnant belly last month during a photoshoot with her husband when they still thought they were expecting octuplets.