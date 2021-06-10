DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Legendary filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away at 77

Jun 10, 2021, 02:25 pm IST

Kolkata: Legendary filmmaker and Bengali poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta breathed his last this morning at his residence in Kolkata. The filmmaker aged 77, was suffering from a kidney ailment and was regularly undergoing dialysis twice a week. Dasgupta is survived by his wife and two daughters.

‘Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,’ tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee.

Buddhadeb Dasgupta won National Film Award for Best Feature Film five times for Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008). He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali for Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993). He was also honoured with Best Director Award for his films Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005).

