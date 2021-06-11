Covid-19 fight: India provides medical aid to Nepal

New Delhi: In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India has provided medical aid, including ventilators and ambulances to Nepal to support its fight against the disease.

On Friday, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, handed over the medical aid to General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Nepali Army, as a sign of a close partnership between the two nations. ‘India and Nepal fighting COVID-19 together. As a gesture of solidarity and close cooperation, medical equipment including Ventilators and Ambulances was handed over today by Ambassador Kwatra to General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Nepali Army,’ the official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

Nepal is facing a shortage of medical facilities, including coronavirus vaccine, because of that the vaccination drive which was started on Tuesday and was scheduled to take place on Saturday, was halted. The vaccination drive in Kathmandu has been paused as the assigned number of COVID-19 jabs has exhausted earlier than expected.

The Himalayan nation continues to receive medical aid from several European countries, to fight against Covid-19.